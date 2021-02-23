STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra start shooting for 'Love Hostel'

The film is set against the backdrop of rustic north India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

Published: 23rd February 2021 06:59 PM

(L) Vikrant Massey and (R) Sanya Malhotra

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra on Tuesday began filming their upcoming crime-thriller "Love Hostel".

The film is written and directed by Shanker Raman, who helmed the acclaimed 2017 Pankaj Tripathi starrer "Gurgaon".

It also stars Bobby Deol. Massey, 33, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the copies of his and Malhotra's script of the film.

"And we begin," the "Chhapaak" actor wrote.

"Love Hostel" is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films.

The film is set against the backdrop of rustic north India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

Earlier this month, the film's shoot was disrupted in Punjab's Patiala district by a group of farmers protesting against the three agri laws.

Around 150-200 farmers gathered and halted the shoot, saying none from Deol's family spoke in favour of the protesting farmers.

According to police officials, Deol was not present during the time of the incident.

