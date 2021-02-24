Here's how Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrated 22nd wedding anniversary on social media

By ANI

MUMBAI: Commemorating 22 years of blissful marriage, Bollywood stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn on Wednesday shared adorable posts on social media to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a cute picture featuring her and Ajay as they can be seen embracing each other's company on a cruise.

The photo sees a noteworthy moment between the two as Kajol sits on the floor of the deck with her heels off and romantically looks in her husband's eyes while he reciprocates by smiling back at her. Dressed in an orange long dress, Kajol looks gorgeous in the throwback picture while Ajay looks handsome in a white printed shirt and grey pair of denims.

The much-in-love couple seems to cherish their time on a holiday over the cruise. Explaining why she is staring at her husband, Kajol wrote in the caption," And you sir, you're very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!"- Anonymous & Me. #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways."

Ajay too shared a funny post on the photo-sharing application to celebrate his and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in 1999, and Ajay in his post made a pun on the word 'bottled'.

The 'Drishyam' star shared a picture of a bottle of wine with 'Battled in 1999, only edition' printed on the label, besides a sketch of the couple. There was a wine glass next to the bottle.

The duo was last seen together on screen in the 2020 film, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. They have been married for 22 years and have two kids 17-year-old Nysa and 10-year-old Yug.