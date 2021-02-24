Spy thriller on Uttarakhand glacial tragedy in the works

By Express News Service

LA-based Mulberry Films has acquired the rights to multiple bestselling books for film and television adaption. Mulberry’s project Nanda Devi has recently been in the headlines because of the tragic glacier burst in Uttarakhand.

In 1965, the United States and India collaborated in an attempt to install a listening device at 25,000 feet on the mountain Nanda Devi to monitor the nearby Chinese nuclear test site. The listening device was powered by highly radioactive plutonium, and was lost during the expedition. It has been speculated that it may be the cause of the recent glacier burst in Uttarakhand.

Mulberry will be producing this film with Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, Critical Thinking). The banner is also producing the adaptation of a bestselling book by Mirza Waheed, told as a coming-of-age war story.