STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Spy thriller on Uttarakhand glacial tragedy in the works

LA-based Mulberry Films has acquired the rights to multiple bestselling books for film and television adaption.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial view shows washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant after Sunday’s glacier burst, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday | PTI

Aerial view shows washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant after Sunday’s glacier burst, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand | PTI

By Express News Service

LA-based Mulberry Films has acquired the rights to multiple bestselling books for film and television adaption. Mulberry’s project Nanda Devi has recently been in the headlines because of the tragic glacier burst in Uttarakhand.

In 1965, the United States and India collaborated in an attempt to install a listening device at 25,000 feet on the mountain Nanda Devi to monitor the nearby Chinese nuclear test site. The listening device was powered by highly radioactive plutonium, and was lost during the expedition. It has been speculated that it may be the cause of the recent glacier burst in Uttarakhand.

Mulberry will be producing this film with Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, Critical Thinking). The banner is also producing the adaptation of a bestselling book by Mirza Waheed, told as a coming-of-age war story.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand glacial tragedy Uttarakhand glacial tragedy movie
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp