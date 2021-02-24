STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse from 'Dobaaraa' sets with her body double

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday posted a sneak peek from her upcoming outing 'Dobaaraa' featuring herself and her body double.

The 'Naam Shabana' actor took to Instagram to share a candid picture that features her amid the sets of the film along with Sakshi Mehta, who worked with her as the second Assistant Director in the 2016 hit film 'Pink'. Pannu also shared that Mehta had made a guest appearance as her friend in the 2016 film.

Dressed in the green dress of a patient in a hospital, the actor is seen seated on a chair while her body double -Mehta- sits next to her.

Pannu captioned the post as, "My #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated." Speaking about the prior collaboration with Mehta, the 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor added in her caption, "From being the 2nd second AD in Pink along with an award-winning guest appearance as my friend in the film to now calling the shots (literally)! @sakshi_mehta can now double up as first AD and my body double."

"On that note, let's figure out a scene for us to feature in the film together so the magic is repeated #Dobaaraa," Pannu further said.

Poking fun on the similar curly hair the duo has got, the 'Baby' star added, "P.S - thank you for not becoming an actor, you saved my career coz it's all in the hair you see."

The upcoming film is being helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It will mark Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Kashyap on board as a producer.

'Dobaaraa' will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.

Kashyap was last seen in 'AK vs AK', which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also starred Anil Kapoor. His last release as a director was the Netflix film 'Choked' (2020), starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including 'Shabaash Mithu', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', and 'Looop Lapeta'. 

