Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover are back from 'La La Land'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover celebrated the latter's birthday at Maldives recently. The couple is back from the trip now.

In one of the latest pictures of the vacation she posted, Bipasha is looking absolutely radiant in a blue and green maxi dress.

"Thank you @wmaldives for your amazing hospitality Till we meet again," she captioned the post.

Bipasha also gave her fans a quick tour of the luxurious suite she was staying in and captioned it as "Seems like La La Land. Gorgeousness at @stregismaldives. Birthday celebration continues. #stregismaldives," she wrote as caption.

She also posted two close-up shots and captioned them: "Love yourself ?? #holidaymode."

Last year, Bipasha and Karan were seen together in the thriller web series Dangerous.