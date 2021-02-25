Sushmita Sen confirms 'Aarya' season 2

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday confirmed a second season of her web series Aarya, which marked her digital debut last year.

"She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2. Your wish is our command. I love you guys!!! Let's do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Sushmita made her comeback on screen with the Ram Madhvani web series. The series was a hit and fans have been waiting for a second season.

The series marked Sushmita's return to the screen five years after her last release, the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak. In Bollywood, her last release was Anees Bazmee's 2010 multistarrer, No Problem.