Sonu Sood helps Jhansi villagers, promises to tackle water scarcity by installing handpumps

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, recently extended support to a village in Jhansi after a man approached the actor with the concern of no water in his village, due to which the villagers were facing problems.

In order to help the villagers, the 47-year-old actor started the work of getting hand pumps installed there. Speaking about it, Sood said, "These guys asked because there was no water, the kids in the family were really suffering. They had to walk kilometers to get the water, so we are getting handpumps installed there, so the water scarcity will totally go and the villagers are very very excited as its the first time that something like this has happened to them."