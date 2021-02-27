STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | John Abraham drops powerful teaser of 'Shor Machega' song from 'Mumbai Saga'

The 'New York' actor took to Instagram to share the peppy song featuring pop-singer Honey Singh.

Published: 27th February 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

John Abraham in ''Satyamev Jayate' trailer

John Abraham in ''Satyamev Jayate' trailer (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  Bollywood star John Abraham on Saturday released a teaser of party number 'Shor Machega' song from Emraan Hashmi co-starrer film 'Mumbai Saga'.

The song will be released on Sunday.

The teaser of the song begins with Abraham, who can be seen as sporting the goon look with black aviators. The next frame cuts to a rowdy Emraan dressed as a cop. Shortly afterward, different glitzy, glamorous shots run on the screen showcasing Honey Singh as he croons the hook of the song 'Machega Machega' as dancers groove to the beats of the catchy song. The teaser concludes with the sound of a gunshot.

Taking to the caption, the 'Rocky Handsome' star wrote, "Weekend toh abhi shuru hi hua hai, Sunday ko Machega full on beats, masti aur Shor, in true @yoyohoneysingh style!#ShorMachega OUT TOMORROW. #MumbaiSaga in cinemas on 19th March." Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover among others. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, 'Mumbai Saga' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.

