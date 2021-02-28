STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kartik Aaryan receives warm welcome in Manali, gets mobbed by fans

Published: 28th February 2021 07:18 PM

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan resumed his shoot for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in Manali, the heartthrob received an unexpected surprise from his fans cum well-wishers in the land of hills.

When the news of the 'Love Aaj Kal' star's shooting in Manali came out, a group of local natives came to the shooting location to bless and honour their favourite star.

Just prior to the commencement of the shoot, the natives flocked with the 'Pahadi' cap and shawl to honour the 'Luka Chuppi' star.

They also conducted a small pooja on the sets to mark the auspicious beginning of the shoot and blessed Aaryan for the success of his films and career.

An utterly blissful sight to witness the fans pour their heart out for their favourite actor in such an overwhelming manner. Kartik clicked pictures with the natives and thanked them for their heart-warming gesture.

Known to have a huge fan following across the country, we have seen Kartik being mobbed at different locations of his shoots and promotions. Having a high impact on his fans Kartik always enjoys their support and tries to give it back either through sweet gestures or through social media sneak peeks into his life.

Earlier, to update his fans about his new hairdo, the star had the most quirky way to reveal -- as he posted a video on Instagram where is seen amidst the snow and the famous 'Game of Thrones' music playing in the background. And then in the most dramatic way, he revealed his hairdo which is his OG hairstyle that has always created a rage among boys.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has got scores of projects lined up for the year. Foraying into different genres Kartik will be seen in films like 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dostana 2' through the year (ANI)

