Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma start shooting for new film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!'

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma have started shooting for Jogira Sara Ra Ra! Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film is being shot in Barabanki town near Lucknow.

This will be followed by schedules in Lucknow, Rahimabad and Benaras. Actors Sanjay Mishra and Mimoh Chakraborty are also part of the cast.

“Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is a quirky romantic comedy about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters,” Nandy had earlier shared.

“It’s exciting to work with Nawaz once again and create something diametrically opposite of what we did last time.” Nawaz and Kushan had earlier collaborated on Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017).