OTT platforms are next big thing: Nauheed Cyrusi

Bollywood actress Nauheed Cyrusi has made her debut on the web with the series Dev DD 2.

Published: 28th February 2021

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Nauheed Cyrusi, who has been a part of the films such as Qurbaan and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi as well as TV show Hip Hip Hurray, has made her debut on the web with the series Dev DD 2.

The Piya Basanti Re actress essays the role of a reporter on the show.

The is her first project since the lockdown and Nauheed says that she is very excited about it. "This is my OTT platform debut. I was also shooting after a really long time. It felt so good to get back to work and get in front of the camera. Especially knowing that OTT platforms are going to be the next big thing in the entertainment industry," she says.

Her character, Aditi, is investigating an important social issue in the series.

"A blast from the past brings Aditi into the life of Anurag, once again igniting old flames that lead to a whole new twist which in turn leads to an investigation that sheds light on the dark secrets of an important person," she says.

The second season of Dev DD also stars Asheema Vardaan, Sanjay Suri and Aman Uppal and airs on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 platforms.

