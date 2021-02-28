STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi completes 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' shoot

Bollywood actor Pratik Gandhi has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Bollywood film, Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

Bollywood actor Pratik Gandhi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Pratik Gandhi has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Bollywood film, Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The film will see the Scam 1992 fame actor share screen space with Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal.

The romantic comedy, directed by Hardik Gajjar, went on floors in the third week of January in Mathura and shooting was completed in a span of just 30 days in Mumbai and Mathura.

Pratik recently shared on Instagram how he was enjoying shooting in the "land of Radhe-Krishna", with delectable sweets like kheer mohan in between shots.

Talking about his veteran co-star Jackie Shroff, Pratik shared on Instagram earlier this month: "Never a dull moment with @apnabhidu Jackie Shroff... Always in style and that contagious smile. With his quirkiest wits that leaves everyone in splits."

Pratik is all set to begin shooting with Taapsee Pannu for a new film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. The film is directed by Arshad Syed and backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

