STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Arshad Warsi says he is fan of 'Bachchan Pandey' co-star Akshay Kumar's comic timing

Warsi, known for his performance in "Munna Bhai" and "Golmaal" series, said he has been looking forward to collaborate with the 53-year-old superstar for a long time

Published: 01st January 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Arshad Warsi, who will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar for his upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey", said the superstar has "brilliant" comic timing.

Warsi, known for his performance in "Munna Bhai" and "Golmaal" series, said he has been looking forward to collaborate with the 53-year-old superstar for a long time and "Bachchan Pandey" is an apt project for them.

"His comedy is brilliant. I have been looking forward to doing a film with him. Whenever we have met, he has said, we should work together. But we never managed to find a good script till we found this ('Bachchan Pandey')."

"It is very funny. I think people are going to enjoy seeing us. It will be a treat for audience to watch us together," Warsi, who was seen in Kumar's recently released home production film "Durgamati", told PTI.

The action-comedy will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor and Kriti Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director.

Talking about his role, Warsi said, "I am playing a struggling actor from Bombay. My scenes are with Kriti Sanon. I am not part of Akshay's gang we both are on opposite sides."

Farhad Samji, best known for "Housefull 4", will direct the movie.

The film is produced by Sajid Naidadwal's banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

The team will start the shooting this month in Jaisalmer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arshad Warsi Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp