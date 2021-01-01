Bhumi Pednekar heading to Dehradun for Badhaai Do

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar will be heading to Dehradun on January 1 for the shoot of Badhaai Do. The upcoming comedy also stars Rajkumar Rao.“I start my new film Badhaai Do on January 1 and I can’t think of a better way to start my new year,” Bhumi says. “New Year’s Eve will be all about spending as much time with my mom and sister and soaking in their love since I fly in the morning.”

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the new film stars Rajkummar as a cop and Bhumi as a PT coach.

Dehradun holds a special place for Bhumi. “I will be travelling to Dehradun and this will be the first time that I will shoot an entire project in that beautiful city. I last shot a section of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Dehradun and I have pure nostalgia about the city,” the actor says.