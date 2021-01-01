Deepika Padukone deletes all posts from social media handles, introduces her audio diary

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone on Friday shared first post from her audio diary to extend New Year wish to fans.

Hours after deleting all her posts from social media handles, the 'Padmaavat' actor shared an audio note from her audio diary for fans.

Through the audio clip Deepika wished her admirers for New Year. Introducing the social media users to her audio diary, she said, "Hey everyone, welcome to my audio diary -- A record of my thoughts and feelings. You know I'm sure all of you will agree with me but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present."

Continuing with what she is looking forward to New Year, she added, "For 2021, all I can wish for myself and everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

With the post that accumulated more than one million views within an hour of being posted, Deepika wrote, "It's 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for...?" using red heart emoticon in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Besides that, she will also be seen with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in their upcoming sports flick 83. (ANI)