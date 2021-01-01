Peace, Love and Harmony: Amitabh Bachchan and family extends New Year wishes to fans

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family extended New Year wishes to fans on Friday and shared a glimpse of their celebrations on social media.

Taking to Instagram, senior Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai shared a sneak peek of their New Year celebrations as they bid adieu to 2020.

The 'Shahenshah' of Indian cinema posted a self-clicked snap that captures him sporting shimmery party hat, with dashing radiant glasses. Along with the picture that garnered more than 4 lakh likes he wrote, "Peace love and harmony 2021 .. Varsh nav harsh nav; jeevan utkarsh nav (translation, New Year, New cheers, New Flourish)".

Whereas Aishwarya also shared a series of snaps that featured the family including senior Bachchan, mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, husband Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya in one frame flashing out their jauntiness for the occasion.

She noted, "LOVE, PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS. HAPPY 2021," in the caption with red heart emoticons.

Earlier, Amitabh had also shared a picture with his granddaughter on the micro-blogging platform while they recorded a song in their studio.