Priyanka Chopra welcomes 2021 with hope it will make everything better

Published: 01st January 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Global star Priyanka Chopra greeted fans with New Year wishes with husband and American singer Nick Jonas on Friday (local time).

Treating her fans with the first picture of 2021, Chopra posted a delightful picture with Jonas on Instagram which captures them twinning in black while striking a pose for the camera.

The self clicked snap that features the 'Fashion' star sporting dashing 2021 themed customized glasses managed to gather more than six lakh likes within a few hours of being posted.

Chopra wrote, "Let's gooooo! Happy new year everyone! Can't wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better..", using a finger crossed and red heart emoticon.

Chopra is currently shooting for 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' starring Keanu Reeves.

