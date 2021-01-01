STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sara Ali Khan sends New Year wishes to fans, channels sibling love in poetic style

All set for welcoming New Year, the 'Kedarnath' actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan that captures Sara lovingly holding the latter as they sit near the

Published: 01st January 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan extended New Year wishes to fans on Friday along with a poetic note that channels love for her brother.

All set for welcoming New Year, the 'Kedarnath' actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan that captures Sara lovingly holding the latter as they sit near the bonfire.

Cherishing brother-sister bond, the 25-year-old star penned a poetic note in the caption that reads, "With my brother, it's always the best cheers, he takes away all my fears and forever is there to wipe all my tears," along with many emoticons.

The 'Simmba' actor often shares posts with brother Ibrahim on her social media handles that features the great bond between them.

On the work front, Sara is gaining appreciations for her latest dramatic comedy flick Coolie No. 1 featuring Varun Dhawan that was released on an OTT platform on December 25, 2020. Apart from that, she will next be seen in her upcoming Raj Mehta directorial romantic drama movie Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in the lead roles.

Comments

Videos
Gallery
