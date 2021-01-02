Alia Bhatt gives glimpse of her jeep jungle safari from her Ranthambore trip

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's dimple queen Alia Bhatt who is currently enjoying a vacation in the Ranthambore National Park, gave a glimpse of her jeep jungle safari to her fans on Saturday.

The chirpy queen could be seen seated in a jeep as she enjoyed the jungle safari in a selfie video that she had shared with her fans on Instagram.

Bhatt also shared a picture of the path leading to the woods, which she was about to explore as a part of the safari.

The 27-year-old actor also termed the New Year as the 'new journey' metaphorically and extended new year's wishes to her Instafam in the caption of the post.

"Happy new journey -- safe travels," she wrote in the caption wishing for everyone's safety during the new year.

The 'Gully Boy' actor had gone to Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park to celebrate the New Year together with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and his family including his veteran actor mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The Bhatts and Kapoors have been enjoying a relaxing vacation at the National Park since Tuesday.