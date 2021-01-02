STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt gives glimpse of her jeep jungle safari from her Ranthambore trip

The chirpy queen could be seen seated in a jeep as she enjoyed the jungle safari in a selfie video that she had shared with her fans on Instagram.

Published: 02nd January 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt in her winter attire

Alia Bhatt in her winter attire. (Photo| Instagram/ @aliaabhatt)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's dimple queen Alia Bhatt who is currently enjoying a vacation in the Ranthambore National Park, gave a glimpse of her jeep jungle safari to her fans on Saturday.

The chirpy queen could be seen seated in a jeep as she enjoyed the jungle safari in a selfie video that she had shared with her fans on Instagram.

Bhatt also shared a picture of the path leading to the woods, which she was about to explore as a part of the safari.

The 27-year-old actor also termed the New Year as the 'new journey' metaphorically and extended new year's wishes to her Instafam in the caption of the post.

"Happy new journey -- safe travels," she wrote in the caption wishing for everyone's safety during the new year.

The 'Gully Boy' actor had gone to Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park to celebrate the New Year together with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and his family including his veteran actor mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The Bhatts and Kapoors have been enjoying a relaxing vacation at the National Park since Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Ranthambore National Park
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp