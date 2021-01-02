STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui credits 'struggling' days for success today

In 2020, the actor had two acclaimed performances, in releases the OTT-released films "Raat Akeli Hai" and "Serious Men".

Published: 02nd January 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today.

Nawazuddin started his acting career with a one-scene appearance in the 1999 film "Sarfarosh". Anutag Kashyap's "Gangs Of Wasseypur" series of 2012 helped him attain critical acclaim and popularity, which he soon substantiated doing films such as "Kahaani" and "Miss Lovely". Today, Nawazuddin is tagged as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.

Talking about his run in Hindi cinema, Nawazuddin told IANS: "In my journey, I spent 12 years struggling. Finally, I started doing small roles and now, thank god, in 2012 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 'Kahaani', 'Talaash' and other films released, and the journey absolutely changed."

The 46-year-old actor has had his share of hits and misses.

"There were ups and downs in the beginning," he recalled, adding: "The times of struggles cannot be forgotten. I have learned a lot from those times. too. I experienced a lot of things then and it has helped me today. A man can also learn if the time is bad. I have learned a lot from that time (phase), and that is helping me today," Nawazuddin added.

In 2020, the actor had two acclaimed performances, in releases the OTT-released films "Raat Akeli Hai" and "Serious Men".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp