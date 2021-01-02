Ranveer Singh shares first picture from Ranthambore

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared his first picture of the year, from Ranthambore where he is currently vacationing with his wife, Deepika Padukone.

Through the picture posted on Instagram, Ranveer gives a glimpse of the beauty of the forest in Ranthambore. The picture seems taken at dawn or dusk, with the sunlight merging with the misty winter hues. The photo was clicked by the lake, with a few birds around.

Ranveer let the picture do the talking, and captioned it post as, "#views".

While Ranveer and Deepika have refrained from sharing pictures of themselves from their Ranthambore vacation on social media, they made appearances in Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Stories. Riddhima is also on a trip to Ranthambore with her family -- Neetu Singh Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan's "83", which narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983, and Rohit Shetty's ambitious "Sooryavanshi" this year. He also has Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus" coming up.