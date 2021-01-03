STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut attacks Urmila Matondkar for buying office after joining Sena

In September, Ranaut had called Matondkar a "soft porn star", after the latter criticised her claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem.

Published: 03rd January 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar

Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Sunday said she has bought a new office with her "hard-earned money" after Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the purchase, linking it with her joining Shiv Sena.

Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from North Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, joined the political party, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on December 1.

Ranaut took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a report which claimed Matondkar bought the office for over Rs 3 crore, "weeks after joining Shiv Sena".

The "Queen" star claimed that Congress, Shiv Sena's ally in the state's coalition government, is trying to demolish her house and took a potshot at Matondkar for being "smart" enough to maintain good relations with her former political party.

"Dear @UrmilaMatondkar Ji, the houses that I built from my hard-earned money are being demolished by Congress. By impressing BJP, I have only gotten 25-30 legal cases against me. I wish I was as smart as you and would've kept Congress happy. How foolish of me, no?" the 33-year-old actor tweeted.

Tagging Ranaut, Matondkar shared a video on Twitter and asked her to fix up a meeting where she would be present with all documents as fair proof.

"It has proof how I bought the flat in 2011 with my own hard-earned money after working for nearly 25-30 years. The document has papers of the sale of the flat in the first week of March."

"It also has papers of how I bought the office with that money, which I had earned through my hard work. The flat that I had bought was way before I entered politics," she said in the video.

Matondkar, 46, also took a dig at the Y-plus category security given to Ranaut "against the money of crores of tax-paying citizens".

In September 2020, Ranaut was given Y-plus category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid controversy over her comment that she feared Mumbai Police.

Matondkar also asked the actor to present a list of people from the industry, who she had claimed was involved in drugs.

"You had promised them (the government) that you have names of several people you wish to give to the Narcotics Control Bureau to fight the drug menace. I request you to please bring that list. I'll be waiting for your answer," she added.



