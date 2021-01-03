STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nushrat Bharucha praises director Hansal Mehta, post phenomenal success of 'Chhalaang'

In 'Chhalaang', she essayed the role of a computer teacher from Haryana, where she spoke the regional dialect of Haryanvi with utmost grace and confidence.

Nushrat Bharucha

Actress Nushrat Bharucha.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha while basking in the success of her stellar performance for 'Chhalaang', expressed on Friday that she can't wait to collaborate again with the film's director, Hansal Mehta.

The 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' star who is a talent powerhouse is creating a lot of buzz for her performance in 'Chalaang' and has helped her in garnering rave reviews from both the audiences and critics.

'Chhalaang' was helmed by the ace director Hansal Mehta, speaking about whom the actor revealed, "I've always been a huge fan of Hansal sir's work. Be it 'Shahid' or 'Citylights', his way of storytelling and direction left me awestruck, and I was on cloud 9, once I got to know he would be directing Chhalaang."

She added, "He guided me throughout the process of the shoot, and nurtured me as an actor. If given a chance I would work with Hansal sir once again in a blink of an eye."

The year 2020 has been a spectacular one for Nushrratt professionally. In 'Chhalaang', she essayed the role of a computer teacher from Haryana, where she spoke the regional dialect of Haryanvi with utmost grace and confidence. The movie spoke volumes about the versatility of the actress, and we can't wait to watch her grace the silver screen again!

With a strong trajectory of roles in her kitty, Nushrratt recently wrapped up the shoot of her horror film 'Chhorii'. She will be next seen in 'Hurdang' opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma, and recently announced Omung Kumar's 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

