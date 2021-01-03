STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rohit Shetty to make digital debut with action-thriller drama

The yet-to-be-titled series will go on floors this year after Shetty wraps up "Cirkus", which reunites the director with his "Simmba" actor Ranveer Singh.

Published: 03rd January 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty (Photo | Rohit Shetty Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Action-packed films are Rohit Shetty's forte and the director is all set to make his digital debut with a web series that will be set in the same space.

The 47-year-old director, son of legendary stuntman-actor M B Shetty, is best known for actioners such as "Singham" series, "Simmba", and action-comedies like "Golmaal" films, "All The Best: Fun Begins" and "Chennai Express".

Shetty also made his TV debut as a host for popular action-adventure show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" in 2014.

"Rohit will be the creator and showrunner of a cop action-thriller drama series consisting of about eight episodes. It is inspired by true events," a source close to the film's team told PTI.

The yet-to-be-titled series will go on floors this year after Shetty wraps up "Cirkus", which reunites the director with his "Simmba" actor Ranveer Singh.

Based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors", "Cirkus" revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

The film will be presented by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series in association with Reliance Entertainment.

The makers are eyeing to release the film in the winter of 2021.

Shetty is also looking forward to the release of his much-awaited cop action feature "Sooryavanshi", featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film, which was scheduled for a 2020 release, has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film in the filmmaker's cop universe.

The movie will see Ajay Devgn as Singham and Singh as Simmba in special appearances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Rohit Shetty digital debot
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp