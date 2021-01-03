STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonakshi Sinha to star in Shree Narayan Singh's 'Bulbul Tarang'

Like Singh's previous films "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" (2017) and "Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)", his upcoming directorial venture will also be inspired by a true incident.

Published: 03rd January 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sonakshi Sinha for Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. (Photo: Twitter

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to play the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama, tentatively titled "Bulbul Tarang".

Like Singh's previous films "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" (2017) and "Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)", his upcoming directorial venture will also be inspired by a true incident.

"The film has Sonakshi in the lead. It also stars veteran actor Raj Babbar. Tahir Raj Bhasin is most likely to be part of the film too. It is a social drama set in the heartland of India. It is about an age-old custom," a source close to the film's team told PTI.

This project marks the first collaboration between Singh and Sinha, who has acted in both massy entertainers as well as content-driven movies like "Dabangg" series, "Lootera", "Akira" and "Mission Mangal".

"Bulbul Tarang" will go on floors in March-April, the insider said, adding it will have "a straight-to-digital release."

Sinha is looking forward to the release of "Bhuj: The Pride of India", also starring Ajay Devgn.

The film is slated to be released worldwide on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Sinha is also making her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series, reportedly titled "Fallen".

Directed by Reema Kagti, the web series also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha Bulbul Tarang
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp