Cinema associations appeal to Salman Khan to release upcoming 'Radhe' in theatres

Cinema associations across India have appealed to Salman Khan to release his upcoming film Radhe in theatres, hoping the action thriller will help boost business in these trying times.
In a letter signed by 17 associations, stakeholders have requested the actor to release Radhe on Eid 2021. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the Wanted follow-up was expected to hit screens in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.
ALSO READ | Jackie Shroff to play Salman’s quirky superior in 'Radhe'
“Your film Radhe — Your Most Wanted Bhai is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent/ single screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely, can give not just financial support & relief, but also provide a ray of hope to owners & employees of theatres in the context of their future,” the letter reads.