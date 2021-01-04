Jacqueline Fernandez starts the year with 'Circus' shoot

By Express News Service

Jacqueline Fernandez starts the year with the shoot of Circus, post which she will begin filming for Bhoot Police. Updating us on Jacqueline’s schedule, a source close to the actor said,

“With the start of the year Jacqueline directly jumps into shoot for Circus till around the mid of January and then she will immediately go on to the sets of Bhoot Police, so she really doesn’t even have a day of break in the entire month.”

Jacqueline is paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Circus. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a supposed adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors.

Later in the year, Jacqueline will reunite with Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey and Salman Khan for Kick 2.