Sonu Sood to the rescue: Actor to help 10-month-old baby from Telangana receive medical aid 

K Suman and Ushasri, natives of Govindpally in Darpally mandal, have spent a lot on their son’s health check-up in last 10 months.

Actor Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Sonu Sood has once again come to the rescue of people in need. This time he has promised to extend financial aid of Rs 20 lakh to a couple from Nizamabad, so that their 10-month-old baby boy, who is suffering from a bone marrow disease, could get medical help.

Ushasri’s delivery was conducted at a private hospital in Nizamabad.

After a recent check-up at Rainbow Hospital, doctors told them that their son was suffering from a rare disease and only one in every one lakh is found this kind of disease. 

The hospital officials informed the couple that they could provide the required treatment at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh.

The parents were shocked to hear the amount as it was beyond their means, and did not know whom to approach. 

As a last resort, they contacted actor Sonu Sood’s secretary over the phone and explained their situation. The secretary passed on the information to Sood, who reportedly agreed to help the family and provide them financial assistance.

