Acclaimed cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata joins the crew of Kangana’s Dhaakad

By Express News Service

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday welcomed award-winning international cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata into the team of her upcoming action film, Dhaakad.

Kangana hopes to make a world-class spy thriller along with the “highly acclaimed international action crew”. Japanese origin French cinematographer Nagata is known for his work in films such as La Vie en Rose (2007), Splice (2009), and the 2006 release Paris, je t’aime.

“For #Dhaakad we have the legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata, his academy award winning work like ‘La Vie en Rose’ has been an inspiration for (the) whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world-class spy thriller,” Kangana tweeted on Monday.

She also shared pictures featuring her with the team of the Razneesh Ghai directorial that features her as a spy.Kangana recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for her upcoming release Thalaivi in Hyderabad and spending time in hometown Manali.