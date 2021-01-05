Appealing to fans' inner writers, Anupam Kher offers autographed book

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Asking his fans to rejuvenate their inner writers, veteran actor Anupam Kher, offered them to send his autographed book 'Your Best Day is Today' on Tuesday.

Kher hopped on to Twitter and shared a candid picture of him. Calling on his fans to give a suitable caption for the picture, he wrote "Mujhe meri ye tasveer pasand hai. (I like this picture of mine) I will send an autographed copy of my latest book #YourBestDayIsToday to the person whose caption for this pic I like the most!"

मुझे मेरी ये तस्वीर पसंद है।

I will send an autographed copy of my latest book #YourBestDayIsToday to the person whose caption for this pic I like the most! Hindi or English - आपका कैप्शन किसी भी भाषा में चलेगा! चलिए! अपने अंदर के लेखक को जगाइए!! pic.twitter.com/t8wKuk7nWW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 5, 2021

Adding to the cation, he noted "Hindi or English - apka caption kisi bhi bhasha me chalega! Chaliye! Apne andar ke lekhak ko jagaaiye!! (your caption will go in any language! Let's go! Wake up your inner writer,) with Hibiscus smiling face and heart-shaped smile emoticon.

Within a few hours of being posted, fans of the former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India started coming up with innovative captions and showcased their creative skills.

A day ago, the 65-year-old star shared a clip of his mother lauding PM Modi and scientist's efforts for the new COVID-19 vaccines.