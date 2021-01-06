Rajkummar Rao begins shooting for 'Badhaai Do'

By Express News Service

Badhaai Do, the comedy-drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, went on floors today. The film is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit, Badhaai Ho! Pednekar took to Instagram and shared an image from the first day of the shoot in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Badhaai Do is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah’s 2015 comedy Hunterrr. The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho! Badhaai Do marks the first collaboration between Rajkummar and Bhumi who reportedly play a cop and a PT teacher, respectively.

Badhaai Ho!, the original film, revolves around the story of a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing an unexpected pregnancy. The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.