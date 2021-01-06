STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rana Daggubati-starrer action drama 'Haathi Mere Saathi' release postponed to March

After its planned April release was delayed due to the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown last year, the producers had announced that the film would hit the screens on Makar Sankranti in January.

Published: 06th January 2021 02:26 PM

Rana Daggubati in Baahubali. (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Rana Daggubati-starrer action drama "Haathi Mere Saathi", which was scheduled to open in theatres this month, will now release on March 26, the makers announced Wednesday.

Daggubati shared the new release date of his film on Twitter.

"Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya, and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you!" the "Baahubali" star wrote.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, "Haathi Mere Saathi" chronicles the journey of man who fights for the jungle and animals and is described as a reflection to the environmental crisis across the world.

It also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

The film is produced by Eros International and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

