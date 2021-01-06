Seerat Kapoor makes Bollywood comeback 

By Express News Service

Actor Seerat Kapoor is making her comeback to Hindi cinema. She will be seen in the upcoming murder mystery Maarich. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Anita Hassanandani and Tusshar Kapoor (also the producer).

Seerat had made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 film Zid. Since then, she has worked in popular Telugu films like Run Raja Run, Columbus, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and others. “The film (Maarich) is expected to release in early 2021. The announcement will be made sooner,” Seerat was quoted as saying by IANS.

Wishing everyone a great year ahead, she added, “The year has taught us that we have the freedom to choose our attitude towards any given set of circumstances and the ability to affect its output. Here’s wishing everyone a walk into 2021 knowing that you can play a much greater role than you thought in shaping your life and improving within.”