STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Tiger Shroff announces, shares first look of his second single 'Casanova'

The "Baaghi 3" star made his singing debut last year with the track "Unbelievable", which was composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon and Avitesh Shrivastav.

Published: 06th January 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Shroff in 'Unbelievable' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Tiger Shroff in 'Unbelievable' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday shared the first look of his upcoming single "Casanova".

The "Baaghi 3" star made his singing debut last year with the track "Unbelievable", which was composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon and Avitesh Shrivastav.

Taking to Twitter, Shroff posted a 15-second teaser of his latest song and thanked his fans for encouraging him to record it.

"Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what's coming. #Casanova," the 30-year-old actor wrote.

Shroff will be next seen in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's "Ganapath", which is scheduled to go on floors this year.

Reportedly, the actor will also headline a sports drama, which will see him playing the role of a boxer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Shroff Baaghi 3 Ganapath Unbelievable Casanova
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp