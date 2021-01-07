Kartik Aaryan rolls up for first shoot of 2021 with 'Dhamaka'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared a sneak peek from the sets of his first project of 2021. The 'Luka Chuppi' star hopped on to Instagram and shared BTS (Behind The Scene) pictures of the studio he was shooting in.

Striking poses for the camera, Aaryan was seen flaunting his long hairstyle that he has been carrying for his upcoming thriller-drama 'Dhamaka'. Decked up in blue shirt and denim pants, the 30-year-old actor looked all geared up for his forthcoming projects.

With the pictures that accumulated more than five lakh likes on social media, the actor noted, "Let's Roll #2021 #FirstShoot".

Of late, Kartik Aaryan has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' star shared a selfie of his first flight after a span of one year which saw him wearing a helmet-like face shield in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.