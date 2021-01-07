Supriya Pathak to play Taapsee Pannu's mother in 'Rashmi Rocket'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Supriya Pathak will be seen playing Taapsee Pannu's mother in the upcoming sports drama "Rashmi Rocket". The 59-year-old actor's first look from the film was revealed on her birthday by the makers.

The Instragram handle of producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies shared a picture of the two actor, where Pannu was seen getting a head message from the "Ram Leela" star. "Maa ke haath = best champi ever!" the caption read.

Set in Kutch, Gujarat, "Rashmi Rocket" stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete and is directed by Akarsh Khurana, who helmed Irrfan Khan's "Karwaan". Written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon, the film recently wrapped up its Ranchi schedule.

Also starring "Mirzapur" fame Priyanshu Painyuli and backed by Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, "Rashmi Rocket" is set to release this year.