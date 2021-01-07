Taapsee Pannu runs towards final schedule of 'Rashmi Rocket'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After working her fingers to the bone, Taapsee Pannu is all set to shoot for the final schedule of her upcoming Bollywood film titled 'Rashmi Rocket'.

Treating her fans to a picture featuring herself performing sun salutation on the shore. In the snap, the 'Pink' actor is seen sporting the costume of 'Rashmi', her character in the film as she effortlessly stretches her body out for the capture.

She wrote in the caption, "Sun salutations Rashmi style, #RashmiRocket racing towards the final schedule." Within 15 minutes of being posted, the picture gained more than 40,000 likes including one like from Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Earlier, the actor who has transformed her body for her much-anticipated film 'Rashmi Rocket' shared a fashionista post of hers with fans.

Her upcoming sports flick is directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The drama, which chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests is expected to release sometime in 2021. Besides that, she also has 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Haseen Dillruba' in the pipeline.