WATCH | Richa Chadha’s 'Madam Chief Minister' trailer out

By Express News Service

The trailer for Richa Chadha-starrer Madam Chief Minister is out. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film follows a female leader’s rise in the world of politics.

Richa essays a Dalit woman from a village who’s mentored by Masterji (Saurabh Shukla). Taking aim at the entrenched caste system and patriarchy in her state, she builds her party from a grassroots level.

But this alerts her rivals, who strive to maintain the status quo at all costs “In this state, the person who builds metros loses,” the main antagonist, played by Shubhrajyoti, says in the trailer. “And the one who builds a temple wins.”

