Atif Aslam to perform live for first time since COVID-19 outbreak

The concert will take place at the Sheikh Rashid Hall at Dubai World Trade Centre, and the capacity of the hall will be reduced to 1,400 from 4,400, in order to maintain social distancing protocols.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani pop singer Atif Aslam

Pakistani pop singer Atif Aslam (File photo|AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Atif Aslam perform live for the first time ever since the COVID-19 outbreak in Dubai on January 15.

"Since the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak, this would be my first onstage performance. I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans in this testing time. I couldn't think of a better way to start off the new year and an attempt to keep the spirits high and heal through music," Atif said.

The concert will take place at the Sheikh Rashid Hall at DWTC, and the capacity of the hall will be reduced to 1,400 from 4,400, in order to maintain social distancing protocols. The singer is known for belting out chartbuster tracks such as "Pehli dafa", "Dil diyan gallan", "Pehli nazar mein", "Jaane de", and "Tu chahiye" among numerous others.

The singer will perform as part of the annual Dubai Shopping Festival extravaganza that has also co-partnered his gig. The special live concert is organised by Blu Blood with the support of Dubai Tourism Corporation.

