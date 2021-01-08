STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Broken hearts and bare bodies have a certain purity: Neha Bhasin on upcoming song 'Tu ki Jaane'

The song is composed and written by Neha and produced by Sameer Uddin and the video is directed by Prayrit Seth, and it features supermodel Bardeep Dhiman.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin says her upcoming song 'Tu ki Jaane' celebrates the power of love and a broken heart from a female gaze. The song is composed and written by Neha and produced by Sameer Uddin. The video is directed by Prayrit Seth, and it features supermodel Bardeep Dhiman as the male protagonist.

"'Tu ki jaane' is a melancholic song about a love unfulfilled, about a road block in a once happy relationship also embodies the evolution of a woman of today. There is something about broken hearts and bare bodies, it has a certain purity to it. The woman that blossoms in love but if not treated right will not end her life or destroy herself in an unfulfilled love," said Neha.

In the video, Neha will portray various shades of womanhood such as the unabashed, the desirable and the heartbroken. The video is shot in a burnt down hotel in Nainital to strongly portray the cracks in a once-intimate relationship. The song releases on January 11.

