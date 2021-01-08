STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi uses silence to convey volumes in Laali

While no one spits lines like him, Pankaj Tripathi can do just fine without them.

Published: 08th January 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Laali

A still from Laali

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

While no one spits lines like him, Pankaj Tripathi can do just fine without them. Abhiroop Basu’s new short film, Laali, mines precisely that — with the actor cast as a lonely ironer in Kolkata. Over a nine-minute opening shot, we see Pankaj tenderly press and smooth out an unclaimed red dress. Of arthouse pretensions, there are none. Instead, the actor turns it into something real and intimate.

“In Laali, I’ve tried to bring fragments of my past, memories and small nuances to construct a unique body language,” Pankaj shares. “Abhiroop approached me and narrated the story at the Mumbai Airport in a span of 45 minutes. I agreed instantly.”

Laali premiered at the Dharamshala International Film Festival in 2020. It is due for a special screening at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on January 9. Abhiroop reveals he was standing outside the Tollygunge studios when he caught sight of a man working in his shack. A wedding party was passing by, but the man didn’t budge. “It struck me that in this age of social media, here was someone completely disconnected from the world. It made him channel into a part of himself,” the director says.

Somewhere, the theme of objectophilia—of sexual or romantic attraction to objects—caught on. “People behave in unique ways when they are alone,” Abhiroop notes. “I know people who don’t wear pants at home. In Laali, we see Pankaj’s character stare up at the picture of a woman on his ceiling. What’s kinky or sexual to him might not be so to, say, people who are privileged and have access to porn.” It’s perhaps what prompted the uncommon praise from Pankaj—“You have made a communist film,” the actor told Abhiroop when they finished.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Tripathi
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp