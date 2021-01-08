STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The family man season 2 from February 12

The new season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man will stream from February 12, 2021. The series will see the return of Manoj Bajpayee as super-spy Srikant Tiwari.

Published: 08th January 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 While struggling to balance his personal and professional life, Srikant will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Created by Raj and DK, the Amazon original series will also feature Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Seema Biswas.

The show includes an ensemble cast from Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal. Commenting on Season 2, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “The fact that the fans successfully decoded the show’s launch date by reading ‘2021’ as ‘1202’ in reverse when we unveiled the teaser poster is a testament to the show’s unparalleled fandom!” 
 

