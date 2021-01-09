STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Wishes pour in as chereographer-director turns 56

Scores of Bollywood stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood among many others sent wished her on social media.

Published: 09th January 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As filmmaker Farah Khan rang in her 56th birthday on Saturday, scores of Bollywood stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood among many others sent wished her on social media. The 'Housefull' actor Deshmukh hopped on to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with the birthday girl.

In the photo, the 'Marjaavan' star is seen clicking the selfie as Farah pecks a kiss on his cheek. Sending out good wishes on the special day, he noted in the caption, " It's your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @farahkhankunder."

Sonu who starred in Farah's 'Happy New Year', shared a collection of pictures with Khan as he penned down heart-warming birthday wishes to his sister, family, friend and everything. "Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family and my everything. Faraaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh.. there can be never another YOU. LOVE YOU LOADS. @farahkhankunder," wrote Sood.

In response to the adorable wish, Farah noted in the comments section, "Rula diya subah subah.. lov u my dearest friend.. (with a heart emoticon)."

The post featured three pictures featuring Sonu and Farah, in the first snap, the 'Om Shanti Om' filmmaker is seen pecking a kiss on the actor's cheek. The second one is a throwback snap which shows the duo sharing a hug, while the third is a selfie clicked by the 'Entertainment' star.

Parineeti Chopra shared a snap with Farah on her Instagram Story and extended birthday wishes.She noted, "Hostest with the mostest, need another biryani lunch soon, Happy bday ma'am @farahkhankunder."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farah Khan Farah Khan birthday Riteish Deshmukh Sonu Sood Farah Khan brthday wshes
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp