STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I don't draw the line at all in my comedy gigs: Vir Das

Vir is one of the most popular stand-up comics in India right now, and he is known to never mince words when it comes to creating humour out of topics ranging from politics to culture.

Published: 09th January 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian Vir Das

Comedian Vir Das

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Stand-up star Vir Das says he does not draw the line when it comes to his comedy gigs, because as he feels humour is a subjective issue.

Vir is one of the most popular stand-up comics in India right now, and he is known to never mince words when it comes to creating humour out of topics ranging from politics and racism to culture and human traits.

Has he ever felt the need to draw the line? "I don't draw the line at all. I think you draw your own line and the line is different for every audience member. My job is to tell jokes and you will determine where your own personal line is. If I try one uniform line I'll go insane. There is no one uniform line because humour is such a subjective thing. So, it is not my job to worry about the line at all," he told IANS.

Last month, Vir dropped a new comedy special titled Outside In. The show was created out of 30 virtual shows he did during lockdown and it features audience joining in from all over the world. The special captures the mundane aspect of being stuck at home, besides heartwarming stories about everything that lockdown put us through.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vir Das Vir Das insensitive Vir Das jokes Vir Das nterview
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp