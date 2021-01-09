I don't draw the line at all in my comedy gigs: Vir Das

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Stand-up star Vir Das says he does not draw the line when it comes to his comedy gigs, because as he feels humour is a subjective issue.

Vir is one of the most popular stand-up comics in India right now, and he is known to never mince words when it comes to creating humour out of topics ranging from politics and racism to culture and human traits.

Has he ever felt the need to draw the line? "I don't draw the line at all. I think you draw your own line and the line is different for every audience member. My job is to tell jokes and you will determine where your own personal line is. If I try one uniform line I'll go insane. There is no one uniform line because humour is such a subjective thing. So, it is not my job to worry about the line at all," he told IANS.

Last month, Vir dropped a new comedy special titled Outside In. The show was created out of 30 virtual shows he did during lockdown and it features audience joining in from all over the world. The special captures the mundane aspect of being stuck at home, besides heartwarming stories about everything that lockdown put us through.