Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for 'Mission Majnu'

By Express News Service

Cinema Express had earlier reported that Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut with the spy film Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu.

The Dear Comrade actor has joined the sets and has begun shooting for her portions in Mumbai.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu has been written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

Rashmika is also reported to be part of Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film tentatively titled Deadly, which is said to feature Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta as well.

Rashmika’s last release is the Telugu film Bheeshma, and is currently awaiting the release of the Kannada film Pogaru.

​She will soon be making her Tamil debut with the release of Karthi’s Sulthan.