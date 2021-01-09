Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor head for final schedule of 'Bhoot Police'

By Express News Service

The final schedule of Bhoot Police is set to roll in Jaisalmer this month. Lead actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor along with producer Ramesh Taurani left today in a chartered flight for the shoot.

The team finished almost 75 per cent of the film post lockdown amidst the pandemic in the scenic locales of Dalhousie and Dharamshala.

The team is expected to complete the last schedule in Rajasthan this month.

Bhoot Police is fronted by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

While other details around the film are heavily under wraps, the spooky adventure is set for release in the summer.