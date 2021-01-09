STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'With blessings of Pujya Maa and Pujya Babuji': Amitabh Bachchan gains 45 million Twitter followers

Taking to Twitter, the actor thanked one of his fans, who posted an old black-and-white picture of a young Bachchan, seeking blessings from his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Published: 09th January 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday clocked 45 million followers on Twitter. The 78-year-old star is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

Taking to Twitter, the actor thanked one of his fans, who posted an old black-and-white picture of a young Bachchan, seeking blessings from his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. On the photo, the fan wrote, "45 million started with the blessings of Pujya Maa and Pujya Babuji".

Recalling the moment, Bachchan said, "The picture says a lot more..It's the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident..It's the first time ever I saw my father breaking down! A concerned little Abhishek looks on!"

In 1982, Bachchan had suffered a fatal accident while shooting an action scene for Manmohan Desai's "Coolie" in Bangalore. He was hospitalised and it took him several months to fully recover. Thr megastar often describes his life post the accident as a rebirth.

The actor currently has 29 million followers on Facebook and 24.5 million on Instagram. At the moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the most popular Twitter profile in India, with 64.7 million followers.

On the work front, the veteran actor will next feature in Ayan Mukherji-directed "Brahmastra", Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund" and Rumi Jaffrey's "Chehre". He recently joined the cast of "Mayday", being directed by actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Twitter Amitabh Bachchan Twitter Amitabh bachchan followers Harivansh Rai Bachchan
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp