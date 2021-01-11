STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Cracked multiple dirty jokes': Kajol on working on women-dominated set of 'Tribhanga'

The film, written and directed by Renuka Shahane, also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar and is a family drama about three distinct women, and their unconventional life choices.

Published: 11th January 2021 07:44 PM

Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol enjoyed working on the women-dominated set of her upcoming digital film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, and recalled how there was a time when men were not willing to participate in gender conversations.

"There was so much estrogen on 'Tribhanga' sets that we completely beat the testosterone. We had too much fun on the sets and cracked multiple dirty jokes, if you saw the BTS (behind the scenes) of this film -- you would be in splits," Kajol said.

"We were so entertained during the shooting that we rolled on the floor laughing -- it was a blast altogether. There was this one point where Renuka and I had this huge conversation about men and all of a sudden you could see there was utter silence on the set. We realized that all the men around me had kept quiet and no one was willing to look up and participate in this conversation," she added.

Talking about her experience working with Kajol, Renuka said: "Kajol is a livewire, she keeps the atmosphere on the set alive. I was so glad to see her involvement while shooting, she made sure that each and every person on set felt comfortable and worked with ease."

"Working with her was really fun, there were multiple occasions where we were shooting for emotional scenes and before we used to cut, we burst out in laughter as if we hadn't just shot a serious scene. The trust she had in me and the way she has justified the role is beautiful and I consider myself lucky to find someone like her," she added.

"Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy" will be released on Netflix on January 15.

