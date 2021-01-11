STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Exploring new technology alongside acting': Vicky Kaushal releases first look of 'Ashwatthama'

The film will see Kaushal playing the titular mythological character who was given the boon of immortality.

Published: 11th January 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The first look of the forthcoming science fiction feature "Ashwatthama", fronted by Vicky Kaushal, was revealed by the makers on Monday and the actor said he is looking forward to start shooting for the project.

The film will see Kaushal playing the titular mythological character who was given the boon of immortality. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, "Ashwatthama" is described as a "futuristic sci-fi, based on a character from the chapter of Mahabharata".

As per the epic, Ashwatthama was the son of guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra. Calling it Dhar's "dream project", Kaushal said "Ashwatthama" required the backing of Screwvala to bring the "spectacle" to the audiences. "It's going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can't wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team," the 32-year-old actor said in a statement.

The first look was revealed to celebrate the second anniversary of the trio's blockbuster, "Uri - The Surgical Strike". The director said the team is working hard to create a never seen before "visual spectacle" and promised the project would not just be a film, "but an experience".

"More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story, in the way it is meant to be told, and I hope, audiences shower the same love to 'Ashwatthama', as they did to 'Uri'," Dhar said.

Screwvala said the film, scheduled to go on floors this year, is the most ambitious movie he has ever attempted. "It's high on story telling, deep in characters and revering in the world and visual effects. Language is not a barrier for this movie. We roll this year. I can't wait to see Aditya's vision translate to this spectacle on screen. I have to say this is by far the most ambitious movie I have attempted and we would love to see this one reach out to the widest audiences in India and around the world," the producer added.

The film is being planned as a trilogy.

Last October, Dhar revealed that "Ashwatthama" will go on floors in April 2021, with shooting on location in the United Kingdom, Iceland and Mumbai, where the final schedule would be shot. "The plan may change depending on the COVID-19 crisis in these countries," he had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwatthama Ashwatthama first look Vicky Kaushal Aditya Dhar Ronnie Screwvala
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp