STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Feminine roles are no longer generic stereotypes: Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra says feminine roles are no longer generic stereotypes but people who have conflicts, dimensions and trajectories.

Published: 11th January 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra

Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Tisca Chopra says feminine roles are no longer generic stereotypes but people who have conflicts, dimensions and trajectories.

"When I started out, there were three types of roles; there were the three B's. The babe from age 16-25, the Bhabhi from age 25-40 and anything over 40 was Biji," Tisca said while talking about how things have changed for female stars.

"Fortunately, since then, things have moved and characters have now evolved to becoming far more layered,nuanced, lived in and fleshed out. Feminine roles are no longer generic stereotypes but people who have conflicts, dimensions and trajectories and are far more interesting to play," she added.

She added: "We need more living and breathing characters with vulnerabilities and flaws."

Tisca entered Bollywood with the commercial potboiler "Platform" in 1993, and worked in projects like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Karishma Kaa Karishma" and "Sau Jhooth Ek Sach". The turning point was her role of a mother in "Taare Zameen Par", and she went on to prove her talent in projects like "Firaaq", "Qissa: The Tale Of A Lonely Ghost", "24", "Ghayal Once Again", "Beecham House" and "Hostages".

The actress opened up about the changing face of the industry in an episode of "Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films", which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tisca Chopra Bollywood Stereotypes
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp